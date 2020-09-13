Good Sorts: Innovative Tauranga student works to make school ball cheaper to attend for peers

The school ball is the highlight of the year for so many students, but it can be a major stress for others.

Between the dress, make-up, hair, transport and the ball ticket itself, it can quickly become a really expensive exercise.

But it's less so now at Otumoetai College in Tauranga, thanks to one student.

Bayley Dyer is now at 66 donated dresses to help distribute to her fellow students - despite not even being that keen on ball dresses herself.

"But I like helping people! It's the thought that counts," she says.

As well as collecting donations, she's also bought the odd dress herself for the collection.

"I had heaps of uni students who were like, 'Oh my gosh I'm so broke, anything would help'."

The deal is, you pay what you can for hireage. Prices have ranged from $15 to $30, Bayley says.

And she's already training up her successor, Pippi, with plans to expand it for the future.