Good Sorts: Husband starts gym franchise after wife's triple bypass surgery

This week's Good Sort is Iain Oxley from Christchurch. He's developed a gym franchise, by accident, after supporting his wife after major heart surgery.

Your playlist will load after this ad

His wife Irene, has spent a considerable amount of her life in hospital after developing serious cardiac issues.

At an age when he could be putting his feet up, 81-year-old Iain is now running his own booming fitness empire.

Iain Oxley is running his own booming fitness empire. Source: 1 NEWS

He started the classes after Irene had heart problems, resulting in her having a triple bypass.

After her rehabilitation, Iain began a gym franchise which started from facilities at their local church.

Twelve years ago, the class of one is now seeing about 70 people coming – and the one gym venue, becoming two.