Good Sorts: Husband starts gym franchise after wife's triple bypass surgery

This week's Good Sort is Iain Oxley from Christchurch. He's developed a gym franchise, by accident, after supporting his wife after major heart surgery.
His wife Irene, has spent a considerable amount of her life in hospital after developing serious cardiac issues.
At an age when he could be putting his feet up, 81-year-old Iain is now running his own booming fitness empire.
He started the classes after Irene had heart problems, resulting in her having a triple bypass.
After her rehabilitation, Iain began a gym franchise which started from facilities at their local church.
Twelve years ago, the class of one is now seeing about 70 people coming – and the one gym venue, becoming two.
They finish with tea and a chat, all for $4, Irene says for some, it's their most important social outing of the week.