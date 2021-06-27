TODAY |

Good Sorts: Husband starts gym franchise after wife's triple bypass surgery

Source:  1 NEWS

This week's Good Sort is Iain Oxley from Christchurch. He's developed a gym franchise, by accident, after supporting his wife after major heart surgery. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Iain Oxley’s project is one nana and grandad will be interested in. Source: 1 NEWS

His wife Irene, has spent a considerable amount of her life in hospital after developing serious cardiac issues. 

At an age when he could be putting his feet up, 81-year-old Iain is now running his own booming fitness empire.

Iain Oxley is running his own booming fitness empire. Source: 1 NEWS

He started the classes after Irene had heart problems, resulting in her having a triple bypass.

After her rehabilitation, Iain began a gym franchise which started from facilities at their local church.

Twelve years ago, the class of one is now seeing about 70 people coming – and the one gym venue, becoming two.

They finish with tea and a chat, all for $4, Irene says for some, it's their most important social outing of the week. 

New Zealand
Good Sorts
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Antarctic blast to send temperatures plummeting around NZ
2
Level 3 could struggle to contain Delta outbreak – Shaun Hendy
3
Exclusive: NZ's largest mortgage lender slashes interest rates on new builds
4
World-first weight loss device developed by researchers at Otago University
5
Two dead after NSW skydiving accident
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Heavy rain causing problems for travellers in lower North Island
13:03

Q+A panel: Action, not just words, wanted for Dawn Raids apology

Police officer concussed after being assaulted during brawl on Auckland's K Road

Partner of Sydney man who visited Wellington tests positive for Covid-19