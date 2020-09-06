Good Sorts: Humble school bus driver's kindness a hit with kids

Tonight's Good Sort is Harry Tawa from Tauranga - a school bus driver who's big on kindness.

Your playlist will load after this ad

For instance, any stop/go worker on his route usually gets biscuits and on hot days Tawa has been known to stop for ice creams.

He’s on a first name basis with his passengers and also knows which is their stop.

“I always think of these kids as precious cargo,” he says.

Tawa was in the army and then spent the next 48 years of his working life at Tauranga’s port, before he decided to slow down and recharge his batteries thinking, “Gee, I will go back to bus driving."

Every student on his bus gets a card and cash on their birthday.

“I have time for kids because once upon a time I was a kid,” Tawa says.