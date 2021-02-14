TODAY |

Good Sorts: The high school art teacher producing children's books with his students

Tonight's Good Sort is a Geraldine High School art teacher who's going into business with some of his students.

Mike Deavoll said his student’s art was too good not to share. Source: 1 NEWS

Mike Deavoll has been teaching the same class in the same school for 40 years.

Three years ago, he put together all the special needs students together in one class.

"They were writing and doing sentences. The pictures came about and then it turned into a book," teacher aide Stacey said. 

Deavoll thought his students' art was too good not to share.

"I didn't want their art to go home and just be put in a cupboard," he said.

Now, he's taken the art produced by his students and made them into a children's book, called I'm Going Home for Christmas.

"One of my motivations was to give them an achievement," he explained.

Deavoll's art class has since started publishing company No Laughing Me Publications, named after Nicole, a student whose smile lights up a room.

He's since invited back students who have left the school to help sell the books at the farmers' markets on Saturdays.

While Deavoll has just retired, he's not leaving.

"To just walk away would be more than cruel," he said.

No Laughing Me's next book, The Puppy Airbus, is now in production.

