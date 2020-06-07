Good Sorts: The Hamilton man teaching his students the power of music

This week's Good Sort started teaching people with disabilities how to play musical instruments before starting a band with his students.

It all started with a video of Robert creating music with one of his students, Alex. The video was viewed 1.7 million times by people all over the world.

"They've not just gained musical talent, but all round confidence," says Robert.

Robert has learned patience, perseverance but most importantly "they've become more than students, they're family".

The band has big plans to tour Australia.