Good Sorts: Former homeless woman dedicates life to helping others out of similar situation

Source:  1 NEWS

A former homeless woman who is now dedicating her life to helping others out of a similar situation has been named as tonight's Good Sort.

Danielle Bergin’s village of tiny homes in east Auckland is a sanctuary for many. Source: 1 NEWS

Danielle Bergin has made a village of 13 tiny houses in East Auckland, which has since become a sanctuary for people - and their pets - who find themselves without a home.

The charity houses around 54 people, including a young woman who had nowhere to go after a falling out with her family. She's now working to become a social worker.

"I was in a state of despair," Danielle Bergin said. "When I was driving my car, sometimes, I'd be really crying."

Ms Bergin used to own an op shop which allowed homeless families to stay at night, which she then sold to buy a house. The home has since become a village.

"When I was homeless, I was really lonely, and now I'm not lonely."

Watch her amazing story of generosity in the video above.

