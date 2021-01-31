Good Sorts: The elderly Hamiltonian on a one-man mission to supply NZ with thousands of native tress

Hamilton man Maurice Shappell loves trees so much, he’s growing a forest in his very humble backyard.

In the maze of council flats, the right path will take you to Shappell’s humble backyard nursery.

He has trees. Native trees, kōwhai and karakas.

They are the two main ones I like growing, plus the pōhutukawa,” he said.

He starts with seeds, he works with clippings and he grows them slowly then like any good conservationist, then he releases them.

“My day starts just after seven in the morning, I water twice a day, night and morning,” he told 1 NEWS.

“I talk to them there, hurry up and grow or do something, trees seem to be my life, yeah.”

When he can't sleep, he gives them an electric blanket to warm the soil up and helps the seed germinate.

Shappell loves it all except the weeding.

His partner Audrey says he’s needs to be kept busy.

“It started off just a few and he said when I get to 10,000, that’s it. Well, he’s up to 12 now but what else is he going to do?” she said.

Shappell has produced 12,000 trees, all grown from a tiny space at the back of his humble council flat.

Amazingly, he lets his trees go.

“Give them away for free and free delivery all around the country,” he said.

Shappell reckons he’s got a couple more summers left, but Audrey is not so sure - she’ll believe in retirement when she sees it.

“'Til I’m 90, three years.”

Time is short when your mission is to grow a forest.

“I learnt that New Zealand needs more trees. New Zealand needs a lot more trees,” he said.