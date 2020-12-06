Good Sorts: Dunedin travel agent selflessly reunites stranger with dying son

Dunedin’s Rosann Connolly-George is a travel agent - not the ideal job to be in during a pandemic, with Covid-19 forcing many out of work.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But with her newly found spare time, she’s helped a man at the other end of the country who badly needed to see his son.

On a secret trip, she flew from Dunedin to Auckland with plans to surprise Robbie Van Der Hayden, a man she had never met.

Earlier this year he was in a bad way after hearing the news his son Chris in Perth was diagnosed with stage four terminal cancer.

With Australia’s borders closed due to Covid-19, he spent nearly $30,000 on a hoax private jet that left him stuck in Pukekohe.

Inspired by a Facebook post, Connolly-George reached out offering help for free to get Van Der Hayden to see his son one last time.