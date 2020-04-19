Good Sorts: Dementia unit staff move in as nation shuts down, and other Kiwis making bubbles more bearable

This week's 1 NEWS Good Sorts segment continues to celebrate the amazing things New Zealanders are doing during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

The staff of the dementia unit of Dunedin's Bradford Manor Rest Home have made an incredible sacrifice during New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown, moving in as the nation shut down.

In Taumaranui, police were happy to lend a hand to 12-year-old Fayt Burton White, celebrating his birthday without any presents due to lockdown. The police turned up to help him celebrate.

Dunedin's Gareth Hayes is doing his bit for New Zealand, creating a website that tells users how big the queues at their local supermarkets are.

Ten-year-old Eiie Roberts has created a local newsletter with puzzles and prizes for her community, which she delivers every week.