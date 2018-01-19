 

Good Sorts: Class of 2017

Hadyn Jones 

1 NEWS Reporter

Hadyn Jones takes a look back at all the Good Sorts from 2017.
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce pregnancy to nation as well wishes flood in

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes after the Penrose overbridge.

Auckland rush hour mayhem: Pile-up blocks two lanes of Southern Motorway, separate crash in other direction

The Black Caps opener had the Basin Reserve on their feet in his innings of 100.

LIVE: Black Caps' seamers leave Pakistan in disarray in ODI series finale

The fog over Evans Bay caused flight delays and cancellations at Wellington Airport this morning.

Watch: Passenger jet disappears into ominous wall of fog which caused flight cancellations at Wellington Airport

38-year-old Shannon Watene is wanted by police.

Police on the lookout for Auckland man said to be 'actively avoiding police'


Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It's very nasty' - Kiwis share experiences and rally behind teen in hospital with toxic shock syndrome

Her mother said doctors believe it was cause by tampon use, but she is now on the mend.


It comes in the wake of the Kaikoura earthquake and the Port Hills fire.

New agency could control national emergencies after Civil Defence criticised

A new report recommends change following mistakes made during the Kaikoura earthquake and Port Hills fire.


They're against council bylaws but the slabs proved useful in Lower Hutt today.

Car crashes into concrete blocks outside home just weeks after the barricade put in place

While the DIY safety measure is against Hutt City Council bylaws, it proved helpful in shielding the Ansell's house.

The blaze took hold behind the Central Otago resort town at the start of this month.

Exclusive: Cause of massive Wanaka scrub fire that consumed 200 hectares of hill country finally revealed

It comes after a two week long investigation by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

The cost of dental care in New Zealand: Jim Anderton's 'unfinished project'

Free oral care, wider fluoridation, and introducing subsidies are just some proposals from across the political spectrum.


 
