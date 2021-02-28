Good Sorts: Canterbury angler creates social fishing group

This week's Good Sorts is a Canterbury man who's combined his knack for both fishing and bringing people together to create a booming social circle with a difference.
Jamie Crafts Roelink created Fishing Buddies (Christchurch area) three years after a friend passed away as a means of combating his depression.
The online community regularly gets strangers together with varying levels of skill to fish and have a yarn.
Crafts Roelink said it was about trying and "give it a go and see if anyone 'likes', so to speak".
"Now I've got 4300 people to go fishing with."
One man who joined the group, Russell, told 1 NEWS, "You might not catch a single fish in a day but you've sat for four or five hours with a great bunch of people."
"What more do you want? You want to fishing, you want to have some buddies."