Good Sorts: Canterbury angler creates social fishing group

This week's Good Sorts is a Canterbury man who's combined his knack for both fishing and bringing people together to create a booming social circle with a difference.

Fishing Buddies Canterbury makes sure no one has to reel in the catch of the day alone. Source: 1 NEWS

Jamie Crafts Roelink created Fishing Buddies (Christchurch area) three years after a friend passed away as a means of combating his depression.

The online community regularly gets strangers together with varying levels of skill to fish and have a yarn.

Crafts Roelink said it was about trying and "give it a go and see if anyone 'likes', so to speak". 

"Now I've got 4300 people to go fishing with." 

One man who joined the group, Russell, told 1 NEWS, "You might not catch a single fish in a day but you've sat for four or five hours with a great bunch of people."

"What more do you want? You want to fishing, you want to have some buddies."

