Good Sorts: Brittany Profner

Hadyn Jones 

1 NEWS Reporter

The Auckland woman signed up as a volunteer in the IHC friendship program.
Good Sorts

Hadyn Jones

Auckland

00:29
1
The Black Caps defeated Australia by 24 runs in Hamilton to take the three-match series 2-0.

As it happened: Ross Taylor, Trent Boult star as Black Caps reclaim Chappell-Hadlee trophy

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:28
3
New Zealand are through to the semi-finals in Sydney, after a nail-biting win over the flying Fijians.

Watch: All Blacks Sevens snatch last minute win over Fiji in heart stopping encounter

00:24
4
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored from a miraculous full-field chip and chase to see Penrith beat the Eels 13-0.

As it happened: Sydney Roosters win 2017 NRL Nines

06:01
5
It came as the NZ First leader and local Ngapuhi iwi member tried to talk to media in the lower marae's grounds.

Video: 'Winston can you please move off the grass' – NZ First leader bites back after being told to get off Te Tii marae

00:23
Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

Watch: The moment Willie Jackson tells his boss Andrew Little 'actually I really want to be the Prime Minister'

Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .


 
