Good Sorts: The blind pilates tutor refusing to allow blindness to prevent her from teaching

Tonight's Good Sort is a legally blind pilates teacher from Thames who isn’t letting her disability prevent her from helping her students - and herself.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Renee Clark says her fingers "are my eyes," with the "little, tiny bit of sight" helping her see some of her students' gross movements.

One student says Clark "just senses what everybody needs".

Another student, Judy, added that Clark can feel what they're doing - even from across the room.

"She can be standing over here and she somehow senses that you're not doing something right and she just comes and she just puts her hand on your back," she explained.

Clark was blind from birth, and often felt excluded at school.

"For PE, my teacher made me sit on the side of a court while everyone played sport," she said.

She had been "seriously and clinically unwell for about 10 years" with anorexia when she found pilates in hospital.

"I physically and emotionally didn't feel like I had any value in the world, so I literally made myself shrink," she said. "At some points, I couldn't even walk without falling over."

Source: TVNZ

Pilates was her way back, she said, adding, "Becoming fit and healthy has added great value to my life."