TODAY |

Good Sorts: Blenheim woman with a passion for birds saves busted, broken falcons

Source:  1 NEWS

Diana Dobson is known for nursing native, endangered New Zealand falcons back to health.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Haydn Jones travelled south to meet this week’s Good Sort, Diana Dobson. Source: 1 NEWS

They arrive at the Marlborough Falcon Trust's rehab centre busted and broken, but emerge fixed and free thanks to her.

"I love the rehab, rehab is my thing," she said.

"She's just a nice person with a passion for birds," volunteer Les remarked to 1 NEWS.

"Pretty special lady, really," Graham said.

Falcons are the only remaining bird of prey in the country and the centre is the permanent home for three of them — Fern, Scout and Sparky. 

Fern does school trips, but also gets to come home with Dobson, who also has a kererū convalescing on her porch and rare, black-billed gulls in the raspberry cage.

You can learn more about Dobson's work with birds in the video above.

New Zealand
Conservation
Marlborough
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Trans-Tasman travel bubble partially reopens
2
Auckland schoolgirl wowing artworld with hyper-realistic drawings
3
NZ border exemptions: Visas approved for 14 wealthy investors
4
Covid-19: Hipkins says 'no DHB will run out of vaccine' after record shipment
5
Almost 2000 MIQ rooms empty as Kiwis struggle to secure places
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man dies in hospital after falling down bank in New Plymouth
01:10

ACC's Sensitive Claims process 'not really fit for purpose': sexual violence support org

Cambridge school among businesses affected by global cyber attack

Nelson Police seek information after woman allegedly attacked walking home