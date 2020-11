This week’s Good Sort was found by Rob and Sheree Horton in some bushes on their lifestyle block near Taumarunui.

Abandoned by her mother and in pretty bad shape, Twiggy - a baby miniature horse - has survived and thrived in the most unlikely of places.

Rob takes Twiggy to work at the Avonlea Rest Home every day where she is a hit with the residents.