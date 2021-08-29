Good Sorts: Auckland teacher giving special needs kids a boost

Tonight's Good Sort is Kelly Simpson, a teacher from East Auckland. She used to work with special needs students and as a keen netball player, it was obvious who she'd mentor when she started coaching the sport.



Simpson is the coach of a netball team called the Game Changers, which she formed earlier this year.

She says the kids “have the opportunity to play netball whereas they have never had that opportunity before”.

“I became a special needs teacher straight out of college,” she told 1 NEWS.

She noticed none of her kids played Saturday sport - let alone leave the house.

“They don’t go out often because they get looked at and stared at because they don’t do things the normal way,” Simpson said.

It wasn’t an easy start but the team is persistent.