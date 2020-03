Science teacher Dr Simon McMillian started Kaikorai Valley College’s farm six years ago.

“We have a lot of land in our school and we weren’t using it,” he says.

With the help of his students he built whatever they could.

Dr McMillian did all this because he knew classrooms aren’t the best place to learn.

“It was really something for me. A self-realisation in teaching.”

