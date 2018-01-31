'Good to see action' – Pike River mine survivor applauds new government's plans for mine re-entry

Pike River mine disaster survivor Russell Smith has praised the new government's announcement that it has officially opened the Pike River Recovery Agency in Greymouth today.

Mr Smith was one of only two men to make it out of the mine alive when a methane explosion killed 29 of their fellow workers on November 19, 2010.

Today he told 1 NEWS that he was pleased at the progress being made under the new government, who are looking to re-enter the mine.

"It's very good to see action, it's completely different to what the last government was going to do, this government is out to help the victims, it's out to find out what's going on."

He also says he has mixed emotions about the length of time it has taken to get to this stage.

"It's taken too long but it is good to see what is finally happening now," he said.