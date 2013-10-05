Good Samaritan dragged up road in hit and run after trying to help woman being assaulted

A good Samaritan was knocked down and dragged up a road in a hit and run after he tried to help a woman being assaulted by a man near a Lower Hutt shopping area.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police are seeking the public's help to trace the man following the incident on Major Drive in Kelson on Monday morning.

Police say they were called to a family harm incident between a man and a woman outside the shopping area at around 9.30am.

A member of the public saw the man assaulting the woman and intervened to help her.

He confronted the man about his behaviour and tried to prevent him from leaving.

The man then got into his vehicle, a silver Mazda 6, and accelerated directly at the member of the public who was knocked off his feet and dragged a short distance up the road.

The man continued driving and police say they're continuing inquiries to locate him.

The good Samaritan suffered head injuries and is now recovering at home, Detective Sergeant Lee Underhill said this evening.

"He was lucky to not have received critical injuries," Mr Underhill said.

"The victim’s actions and intentions were admirable and show that our community is full of people who will not stand by and watch this type of violent behaviour," he said.

"However, we encourage witnesses to this kind of behaviour to call 111 and ask for Police in the first instance, so as not to put their own safety at risk."