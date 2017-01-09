 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Good progress' in race to put out Arthur's Pass fire ahead of forecast nor'wester

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Firefighters say they have made good progress today in their battle to contain and extinguish a fire on steep farm terrain near Arthur's Pass before tomorrow's forecast nor'wester.

The blaze - which began around 2am yesterday above the roadside on Mount Horrible - spread across 100 hectares, forcing the closure of State Highway 73 for several hours.

A scrub fire burning between Cass and Bealey on State Highway 73 in Canterbury

A scrub fire burning between Cass and Bealey on State Highway 73 in Canterbury.

Source: Supplied/Daniel O'Sullivan

Department of Conservation Fire Technical Support Officer Bruce Janes says there are still a few hot spots to put out and spars on the right flank, as teams continue with a "dig and dump" approach to secure the perimeter by tonight.

The "dig and dump" technique sees firefighters dig up hotspots for the helicopters to extinguish.

Mr Janes says a DOC team will fly in at first light tomorrow morning to undertake a thermal camera scan. 

This will ensure that any remaining hots spots are identified and extinguished prior to the nor-wester coming through, he says. 

There are currently four helicopters, two chainsaw operators felling burning spars and 20 firefighters at the scene.

Overnight, the fire escaped, which threatened Pylon Gully and the beech forest behind it.

"While weather conditions are currently good and the fire is under control, crews are working aggressively today to contain and extinguish it," Mr Janes said earlier today.

The fire size is currently estimated to be roughly 35 hectares.

It's still unclear how it started.

DOC says it is undertaking a full investigation into the fire's origin and cause, and say it will be at least a week until they have any information on this.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Adams scored 22 points, more than teammate Russell Westbrook, as the Thunder downed the Bulls 109-94.

Watch: Ruthless Steven Adams leads OKC demolition of Chicago Bulls

00:27
2
The pair, who are conservative and libertarian respectively, appeared to not take kindly to Streep's anti-Donald Trump talk.

Watch: Furious-looking Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson glare at Meryl Streep during epic Golden Globes speech

3
Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were flown to Waikato Hospital after a car went over a bank on Kopu-Hikuai Road.

Driver killed after oncoming vehicle crosses centre line near Thames

4
London woman Michelle McGagh buys her friends and family a round of drinks at the end of her one-year no buying challenge.

No car, clothes or coffee: Woman saves $39k during 'buy nothing year'

00:34
5
Pua Magasiva helped rescue a man trapped in a blazing car on Sunday in Orewa, north of Auckland.

Shortland Street star calls out newspaper for placing his half-naked photo in car crash story: 'Come on man, that's not me'

01:06
Gin Wigmore had a sleepless night not wanting to miss her flight to the most remote place on earth.

En route to Antarctica: Giddy Gin Wigmore 'didn't wanna be the kid that missed the bloody Hercules flight!'

A Hercules ski plane has left Christchurch for Scott Base.

00:30
A local man did his best to try and rescue the animal at St Kilda Beach yesterday.

Watch: Fearless man pulls distressed shark from shallows of Melbourne's St Kilda Beach

Vincent De Robillard's evening at St Kilda turned into a dangerous rescue operation.

01:32
Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

'You almost feel like you're playing in the NBA' - high-tech basketball courts up and running after slow start

Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

00:37
Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

Graphic: The 28 places in NZ that had the warmest year on record in 2016

Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

00:24
The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

'It's hard work posing' - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen take break from photos, sit on red carpet

The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ