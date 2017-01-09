'Good progress' in race to put out Arthur's Pass fire ahead of forecast nor'wester

Firefighters say they have made good progress today in their battle to contain and extinguish a fire on steep farm terrain near Arthur's Pass before tomorrow's forecast nor'wester.

The blaze - which began around 2am yesterday above the roadside on Mount Horrible - spread across 100 hectares, forcing the closure of State Highway 73 for several hours.

A scrub fire burning between Cass and Bealey on State Highway 73 in Canterbury. Source: Supplied/Daniel O'Sullivan

Department of Conservation Fire Technical Support Officer Bruce Janes says there are still a few hot spots to put out and spars on the right flank, as teams continue with a "dig and dump" approach to secure the perimeter by tonight.

The "dig and dump" technique sees firefighters dig up hotspots for the helicopters to extinguish.

Mr Janes says a DOC team will fly in at first light tomorrow morning to undertake a thermal camera scan.

This will ensure that any remaining hots spots are identified and extinguished prior to the nor-wester coming through, he says.

There are currently four helicopters, two chainsaw operators felling burning spars and 20 firefighters at the scene.

Overnight, the fire escaped, which threatened Pylon Gully and the beech forest behind it.

"While weather conditions are currently good and the fire is under control, crews are working aggressively today to contain and extinguish it," Mr Janes said earlier today.

The fire size is currently estimated to be roughly 35 hectares.

It's still unclear how it started.