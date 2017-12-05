Good news for Roxburgh residents as main highway through town opens tonight

Source:
A week after Roxburgh in Central Otago was cut off due to severe flooding, the main highway will reopen this evening.
SH8 has been shut as contractors have worked to clear slips and excess water.
The town’s reservoir is now back to full strength, however the residents have all been issued a boil water notice which remains in place.
NZTA is urging motorists in and around the town to be cautious and look out for speed restrictions and new, temporary road layouts.
