'The good news is this is non-toxic' - popular Christchurch beach that's turned green given all clear to swim at

Christchurch locals can swim at several nearby 'green' beaches without worry with the cause likely to be a non-toxic plankton.

Environment Canterbury reported it had received calls about a 'greenish-yellow substance in the water' at Taylors Mistake beach, Lyttelton Harbour and Corsair Bay.

Phytoplankton blooms can change the colour of the water when large amounts are concentrated in one area. Source: Facebook: Environment Canterbury

The regional council's science team has determined it is likely to be a gymnodinium, which is a type of Phytoplankton bloom and is common in sun-lit layers of the ocean, it posted on Facebook.

In large amounts the phytoplankton, which like land plants uses photosynthesis to turn sunlight into chemical energy, can change the colour of the water when concentrated in one area.

Taylors Mistake beach looking green Source: David Bradley

"The good news is this is non-toxic so it is ok to come in contact with it," Environment Canterbury reported.

When conditions such as carbon dioxide, sunlight, nutrients, water temperature and wind are right, phytoplankton numbers can rapidly grow, which is known as a bloom.

Beachgoers and Taylors Mistake locals were shocked yesterday when the usually aqua-blue water at Taylors Mistake, seen below, appeared green.

Resident Lynette Low had contacted ECAN, wanting to know what the "phenomenon" was at her local beach that she had vowed she wouldn't enter in its current condition.

Ms Low's property is situated on a cliff above the beach and she has never seen the water like this in the 18 months she's lived in the area, she said.

Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club member Lucy Stroud said she had "never seen it like this before".

A lot of visitors had asked the surf club if it was alright to enter the water, she said.

Miss Stroud said she was told by some swimmers that the water "tastes funny," and that they didn't like swimming in the green sea.