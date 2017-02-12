 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'This is good news' - no more whales stranded on Farewell Spit

share

Source:

NZN

Farewell Spit remains free from beached whales with no new strandings.

A pod of 17 whales refloated at Farewell Spit this morning now appear headed towards the safety of Cook Strait.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Department of Conservation says the Golden Bay coastline is clear from Farewell Spit to Collingwood.

"This is good news," it said in a statement this morning after more than 700 whales stranded in the area over the weekend and hundreds of volunteers pitched in to a huge relief effort to save them.

A pod of 150 or more pilot whales that had been milling around off the coast of Pakawau yesterday afternoon had also swum away and could not be seen from shore.

"It's not known at this time where the whales are, but DOC staff and Project Jonah remain ready to respond if a report comes in of whales stranding," the department said.

Rotorua's Timoti Bramley performed a karakia, saying it was important to him because of the spiritual and ancestral connection he has to the whales.
Source: 1 NEWS

Authorities have set about moving hundreds of whale carcases into the sand dunes in a part of Farewell Spit not open to the public where they buried them with a digger.

The series of mass strandings are the largest on the New Zealand mainland since records began.

About 1000 whales beached themselves on the Chatham Islands in 1918 and 450 near Auckland in 1985.

Seventeen whales stranded at Golden Bay overnight and these selfless helpers are doing what they can to save them, but they need help.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Animals

Nelson

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:13
1
The smoke can be seen all the way across the harbour in Lyttelton.

Roads closed as fire crews and helicopters battle large scrub fires on Christchurch's Port Hills

00:23
2
Lauaki and Messam were best mates, serving as groomsmen at each other's weddings during their time playing together.

Watch: Emotional Liam Messam fights back tears when shown pictures of himself and Sione Lauaki

3
A house near Waimarama Road burns during a wildfire in Hawke's Bay.

Large Hawke's Bay fire destroys homes, may burn for days

00:26
4
The Oroville Dam isn't at risk of collapsing, but its emergency spillway is close to caving in.

Nearly 200,000 evacuated after largest dam in the US damaged

00:15
5
The council is going to try use rocks to protect the area after part of the defences in Paekakariki came down yesterday.

Watch: Kapiti sea defences crumble under power of massive waves

00:50
Chris Roberts says more foreign drivers hitting our roads has not seen an increase in road fatalities or accidents.

Should foreign drivers be forced to sit NZ driving tests? Industry leader says that would be wrong

As a foreign driver licensing petition heads for Parliament today, one tourism leader says increasing foreign drivers on our roads isn't causing more deaths.


00:23
Dozens of fire crews have been brought in to fight the fire in the hills near Waimarama Rd.

Lower temperatures and lighter winds assist Hawke's Bay crews in bush fire fight

One house has been destroyed and another lost its deck.


00:34
The Blues flanker will line up with Bristol, having played 15 Tests for New Zealand.

'It's a massive acquisition for us!' Bristol Rugby confirm signing of All Blacks, Blues loose forward Steven Luatua

Luatua will join the English club for the 2017-18 season.


00:13
The smoke can be seen all the way across the harbour in Lyttelton.

Roads closed as fire crews and helicopters battle large scrub fires on Christchurch's Port Hills

A total of 24 homes have been evacuated and that number is expected to rise.

02:48
MetService says the capital had the fewest 'beach days' last month of any summer in the past three decades.

If you live in Wellington, you've probably had the worst summer in memory

MetService says the capital had the fewest 'beach days' last month of any summer in the past three decades.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ