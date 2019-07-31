TODAY |

Good news for borrowers and bad for savers as OCR drops to a new record low

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Personal Finance
Economy

The Reserve Bank has today cut the official cash rate by 0.5 percentage points to one per cent - a new record low.

Economists had predicted today's drop, although most predicted a fall of .25 per cent.

It could mean lower interest rates for borrowers - but also a reduction in savings account and term deposit offers from banks.

The rate was cut by 0.25 percentage points in May, but was left unchanged in June, and economists from the major banks are predicting further cuts this year.

"The Monetary Policy Committee agreed that a lower OCR is necessary to continue to meet its employment and inflation objectives," the bank said in a statement. 

Last week, business commentator Bernard Hickey told TVNZ 1's Seven Sharp programme that the OCR could tumble to near zero by the end of next year.

"And that will mean that mortgage rates, particularly fixed mortgage rates, for one-, two-year rates, are likely to drop closer to the three per cent mark," Mr Hickey said.

He said that for most people, a fixed-term mortgage is still the cheapest deal.

"The banks do their biggest discounts for people who are fixing from anywhere from one to two years.

"[Floating] is useful for some people, though, who perhaps are using their mortgage a bit like their revolving credit.

"Maybe they've got a business that they operate as well, or perhaps they're planning on winning Lotto, or perhaps Auntie Mavis is about to topple over.

"Sometimes it's useful to be able to pay back.

"But for most people who just want the cheapest deal, then fixing one to two years is cheapest at the moment."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Business expert Bernard Hickey gives his thoughts. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Personal Finance
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:08
Real Estate Institute chief executive Bindi Norwell talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about what does and doesn’t need to be disclosed in property sales.
Full interview: Does a vendor need to disclose the grisly history behind a house to potential buyers?
2
Business expert Bernard Hickey gives his thoughts.
Good news for borrowers and bad for savers as OCR drops to a new record low
3
Pita Turei called growing tensions at the disputed site a result of failing to teach Māori history.
Ihumātao protest movement has 'based its campaign on misinformation' – iwi advocate
4
The former Shark did brilliantly to reel in a long ball and get his feet down to complete a touchdown catch at Jets training camp.
Ex-NRL star Valentine Holmes makes first highlights-reel play as he chases NFL dream
5
The NZ legends will face their Pacific rivals in a curtain raiser before the All Blacks play Tonga in Hamilton next month.
Carlos Spencer, DJ Forbes headline clash starring NZ and Pacific legends, but Tana Umaga sticking to coaching
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Auckland, New Zealand - July 31, 2016: The Marsden Cove Marina Route 66 is Richmond Yacht Club’s ‘short’ coastal race – 66nm from Auckland to Marsden Cove, Whangarei. Organised in association with Onerahi YC, the race includes open keeler, multihull and the ‘Route 1′ singlehanded divisions. It is a great introduction to coastal racing for new boats as the safety requirements are Cat 4+ and the fleet stays within the barrier islands.

More than 200 hectares of Auckland land rezoned as public open space
16:58
Whitebait are being wiped out and it's the fault of people like me, or is it? Sunday's Matt Chisholm finds out.

Opposition 'mischief-making' over measures to protect whitebait, says Conservation Minister
06:13
Pita Turei called growing tensions at the disputed site a result of failing to teach Māori history.

Ihumātao protest movement has 'based its campaign on misinformation' – iwi advocate

Mobile elevating work platforms used by Supermac Group Resources.

Company fined $542,000 over Northland accident that left worker permanently paralysed