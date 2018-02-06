 

Good-humoured Steven Joyce laughs while recalling dildo incident as he returns to Waitangi

Steven Joyce has jokingly recalled the incident at Waitangi two years ago where a dildo was thrown at his face by a protestor, saying "it's part of the folklore now".

Mr Joyce was hit in the face by a thrown sex toy two years ago, prompting international mockery.
Source: Breakfast

Mr Joyce, speaking to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme from Waitangi, said the event "launched my late-night television career".

"It's been very quiet this year, but I did bring along a few good catchers - we had a little bit of team training," he said.

"A couple of slip fieldsmen from the parliamentary cricket team have been hanging around on a regular basis just in case there was a need to catch anything as it went past."

The "late-night television" remark was a reference to a segment which was aired on US show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, which even included a custom-made dildo flag being waved by Sir Peter Jackson.

The National MP was holding a media conference when the woman shouted, "that's for raping our sovereignty".
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Joyce said "people have been very good about" upon his return to the marae.

"The people of the north here want it to be know that this particular person who threw that particular projectile was from Christchurch and nothing to do with them," he said.

"I got to do a speech yesterday and we made a few comments about it ... it's just one of those things that happens and it's part of the folk lore now isn't it?"

The dildo was thrown by Josie Butler, who remarked "that's for raping our sovereignty" in protest against the Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement which the National Party - and Mr Joyce as Economic Development Minister at the time - were pushing through.

The minister says he found the lampooning funny but hopes the comedian has got it out of his system.
Source: 1 NEWS

