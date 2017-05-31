 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'About good health' - Defence Force to stamp out smoking on bases by 2020

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The New Zealand Defence Force has announced plans to become one of the first smokefree militaries in the world.

New Zealand's fourth-biggest employer is to outlaw smoking at all bases and housing.
Source: 1 NEWS

At an event in Parliament hosted by Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) New Zealand, marking World Smokefree Day today, the NZDF announced the bid to become smokefree by 2020.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

An NZDF spokesperson told 1 NEWS NOW they are aiming to reduce the smoking rate of personnel from the current 10-12 per cent to less than five per cent, which will make it "smokefree" under the government's Smokefree 2025 definition.

Reaching the target will put the Defence Force five years ahead of the government's 2025 target, also making it one of the first militaries in the world to be officially smokefree.

Brigadier Andrew Gray, the Director of Defence Health, said the Royal New Zealand Air Force was already well on its way to achieving this target and achieving it across the entire Defence Force would bring significant benefits.

Smokers tell Rachel Parkin what it's really like maintaining a habit that goes against a Government goal.
Source: Seven Sharp

It would also be an important contribution to the Government's Smokefree 2025 goal.

"The NZDF is committed to the health of its people. A smokefree Defence Force will lead to significant health gains and improve people's quality of life both across NZDF and our wider Defence community," Brigadier Gray said.

To become smokefree by 2020 the NZDF plan to ban sales of cigarettes on camps and bases, making housing smokefree, which will all evolve to become smokefree environments.

"This is a huge milestone, the New Zealand Defence Force is one of the largest employers in New Zealand with over 14,000 personnel, and the biggest Government department to go smokefree," saod ASH Chair Robert Beaglehole. 

Related

Defence

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ stamp their mark, Oracle flex their muscles and Ben Ainslie puts on a masterclass

00:48
2
The British and Irish Lions touched down today at Auckland Airport.

Video: Welcome to Aotearoa! Lions sing beautiful song after Maori warriors perform fierce Ka Mate haka


00:31
3
Video: Bill English appears to ignore kids' haka for him at netball game – and doesn't clap

Watch: 'Exceptionally bad form' - Bill English slammed for talking through Maori kids' haka at netball game

02:58
4
It will be available to 600 owners who police have identified as 'high risk'.

Watch: 'They are living in fear' - $1 million to help frightened dairy owners combat crime

04:41
5
Whangarei primary schools are trialling a new dog safety method that goes against official advice.

Where's the safest part of a dog to pat? New research may surprise you

02:58
It will be available to 600 owners who police have identified as 'high risk'.

Watch: 'They are living in fear' - $1 million to help frightened dairy owners combat crime

The new Government fund will be available to 600 dairy owners police have identified as "high risk".

02:12
Alcohol has been banned in one hall, and some students are leaving as they feel unsafe.

Victoria University launches probe into drunken trashing of 'feral' accommodation block by students

The Vice-Chancellor says "robust and clear disciplinary processes are in place" when students break the rules.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:11
Over a dozen fire crews are battling the blaze in Henderson.

Raw video: Huge plumes of smoke rise from West Auckland transfer station fire

The fire has been contained and firefighters are dampening down hot spots at a recycling shed.

00:31
Video: Bill English appears to ignore kids' haka for him at netball game – and doesn't clap

Watch: 'Exceptionally bad form' - Bill English slammed for talking through Maori kids' haka at netball game

The PM is accused of ignoring a group of Porirua Maori school kids performing a haka right in front of him, during halftime at a national netball match.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ