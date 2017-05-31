'About good health' - Defence Force to stamp out smoking by 2020

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Political Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The new Government fund will be available to 600 dairy owners police have identified as "high risk".
The Vice-Chancellor says "robust and clear disciplinary processes are in place" when students break the rules.
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
The fire has been contained and firefighters are dampening down hot spots at a recycling shed.
The PM is accused of ignoring a group of Porirua Maori school kids performing a haka right in front of him, during halftime at a national netball match.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More