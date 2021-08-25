Good as Gold: Papatoetoe woman furnishes homes with domestic violence charity

A Papatoetoe woman is taking her difficult past and using it to help others in similar situations with a charity she created helping turn houses into homes.

Kerryn Thrupp, this week’s Good as Gold recipient on Seven Sharp, established Woven Earth, which furnishes homes for women and men who have left domestic violence.

"Quite often you leave with nothing,” her nominator, Steph Jury, said.

Jury has previously endured the displacement and confusion that comes from fleeing domestic violence.

"Once a family finally gets a house, they don't have anything to put in it - that's where Thrupp comes into it.

“She turns that empty house into a beautiful home… she just wants people to feel that there's a light at the end of the tunnel, they've got a home instead of refuge."