Good as Gold: Marlborough man shops for community after flood isolates town

Moenui Bay, a short distance east of Havelock, was until just yesterday only accessible by foot or boat as a result of a severe storm. 

Bruce Campbell’s been helping rebuild Moenui Bay which was cut off by storm damage for months.

A deluge of rain for the the Marlborough Sounds in July led to slips and flooding across the region. It also knocked out Moenui’s water supply and the main road into Havelock. 

Luckily, local man Bruce Campbell has been doing the hard mahi to help get locals back on their feet. 

It started when Campbell took his dinghy into town to get groceries for the village while trying to hold down his job at the same time. 

Watch the video above to hear more of Campbell’s story and see his reaction to being told he's this week’s ASB Good as Gold recipient on Seven Sharp.

