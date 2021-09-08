Good as Gold: The Māori Wardens behind Kaikōura's successful vaccine rollout

This week's ASB Good as Gold recipient is Ari Boyd and her team of volunteer Māori Wardens, who have put in plenty of hard mahi in Kaikōura's successful vaccine rollout.

Whether it's the Covid crisis or devastating earthquakes, the Kaikōura Māori Wardens are always there for the community.

They’ve stepped up to the plate for the locals since the vaccine rollout began in May.

"They're so efficient, kind and caring," one local said.

"They've done a bloody great job," another added.

With their help, the programme has been a huge success, with 100 per cent of Kaikōura’s Māori population over the age of 75 now fully vaccinated - much higher than the national average.

Now, their community wants to say thanks.

While Boyd thought she was preparing for a Zoom call with the Canterbury DHB, she was in for a surprise after seeing Seven Sharp hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells instead.



Boyd said the wardens' work is "a team effort - one person can't drive this".

“Although I am the driver, I have a team behind me."



Boyd was overcome after she and her team were thanked by Barry and Wells for their work.

“Aw, thank you. This is actually overwhelming," she said.



Then, Barry broke the news.

"Because of all the joy and the smiles that you’re bringing to everybody, you are this week’s ASB Good as Gold recipient," she said.



"What that means is that ASB would like to give you $2000 to take the girls out - when you get the chance, of course, when you’re allowed to - and another $8000 to your group of Māori Wardens too, to reward them for all their amazing, amazing work that they’ve been doing.”

Boyd was left speechless for a few moments as she cried.

"I’m not sure what to say," she said as Barry, too, wiped a tear from her face.

"Māori Wardens, we’re a voluntary group so ... we like to help our community. Thank you so much.”

"Well, thank you for everything you’re doing because your efforts will have saved lives and that's truly amazing," Barry responded.

"My glasses are going to fog up again," Boyd said.