 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Good farming practice plan aimed at protecting NZ's rivers launched by Government

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Government has released a plan they say will help farmers and growers reduce their impact on fresh water, through good farming practices.

Irrigation equipment.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Good Farming Practice: Action Plan for Water Quality, released today, the Government says is a commitment to support all farmers and growers to implement good practice principles that will reduce their impact on our freshwater.

The Action Plan, jointly developed by primary sector groups, Regional Councils and the Ministries of Environment and Primary Industries, is a positive step by the primary sector towards improving the health of New Zealand's waterways, Environment Minister David Parker said.

"This initiative sets out practical measures farmers and growers can take, and also commits them to monitoring and reporting on progress," Mr Parker said in a statement.

"It is intended to ensure that all farmers adopt the good practices needed to protect our rivers."

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said the Good Farming Practice principles in the Action Plan "are not a stretch for many farmers and growers".

"The difference is that this plan intends to reach those who are not yet using these good farming practices, for whatever reason.

"The aim is that all farmers and growers develop and implement a farm environment plan that identifies the risk areas for water quality on their property and sets out the actions needed to address those risks," Mr O'Connor said.

David Parker said some Regional Councils already required some farmers to have farm environment plans.

"This Action Plan is expected to accelerate the uptake of good farming practices across all catchments, ahead of any regulation. I look forward to regular reports on progress."

The Action Plan Governance Group includes representatives of Beef+Lamb NZ, Dairy NZ, Federated Farmers, Horticulture New Zealand, Irrigation New Zealand, Regional Councils and the Ministries for the Environment and Primary Industries.

Link to the Action Plan.

Related

Politics

Environment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


00:14
2
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

00:41
3
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern releases additional details surrounding upcoming birth of child

00:20
4
The arena, which is home to FC Ural, has now been reconstructed to cater for 35,000 spectators at the 2018 World Cup.

Watch: Russian stadium attracting mockery for its unique temporary stand placement ahead of FIFA World Cup

5
The media are desperate for word on who will give Meghan Markle away, now her father won't be attending.

Meghan Markle is going on a solo outing ...with the Queen

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

'An absolute weather bomb' - Severe flooding shuts 61 bridges across Tolaga Bay

Authorities are on alert for more heavy rain and flooding in an already-sodden area.

00:14
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

Snow could fall as low as 200m in some places, and there are several road snowfall warnings in place.

00:31
The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

Watch: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after bust-up with Blues teammate

The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

'The rivers could well spike quickly again' - Civil Defence keeps watch after flooding ripped through Gisborne region

Rain is expected to continue today and this week.


02:24
Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.

Good sorts: Dunedin retiree’s labour of love for old film

Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 