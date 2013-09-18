Good farming practice plan aimed at protecting NZ's rivers launched by Government

The Government has released a plan they say will help farmers and growers reduce their impact on fresh water, through good farming practices.

Irrigation equipment. Source: 1 NEWS

The Good Farming Practice: Action Plan for Water Quality, released today, the Government says is a commitment to support all farmers and growers to implement good practice principles that will reduce their impact on our freshwater.

The Action Plan, jointly developed by primary sector groups, Regional Councils and the Ministries of Environment and Primary Industries, is a positive step by the primary sector towards improving the health of New Zealand's waterways, Environment Minister David Parker said.

"This initiative sets out practical measures farmers and growers can take, and also commits them to monitoring and reporting on progress," Mr Parker said in a statement.

"It is intended to ensure that all farmers adopt the good practices needed to protect our rivers."

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said the Good Farming Practice principles in the Action Plan "are not a stretch for many farmers and growers".

"The difference is that this plan intends to reach those who are not yet using these good farming practices, for whatever reason.

"The aim is that all farmers and growers develop and implement a farm environment plan that identifies the risk areas for water quality on their property and sets out the actions needed to address those risks," Mr O'Connor said.

David Parker said some Regional Councils already required some farmers to have farm environment plans.

"This Action Plan is expected to accelerate the uptake of good farming practices across all catchments, ahead of any regulation. I look forward to regular reports on progress."