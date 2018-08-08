Good Bitches Baking stopped from promoting social media posts

The charity Good Bitches Baking has been barred from boosting posts on Facebook and Twitter because of its name.

Good Bitches relies on volunteers to make cakes, biscuits and slices which are then delivered to people in need.

The group said it has been told it's breaching community guidelines as its name contains a profanity.

It said it relies on support from the community, and needs to promote its annual appeal.

Not being able to do so is frustrating, it said.

The charity has 20 chapters and over 2000 volunteers.

Since it began five years ago, Good Bitches Baking says its members have baked treats for 650,000 people who are going through trauma or difficulty.

The brain child of Nicole Murray and Marie Fitzpatrick, Good Bitches was set up after both experienced hard times.

Previously, Ms Fitzpatrick told RNZ a "good bitch" is considered high praise.

"It's somebody who gets in there and gets stuff done," Ms Fitzpatrick said.

"In NZ Good Bitch is a compliment. It's how we roll. Cultural context is important. You allow far worse on your chanels, from people and organisations who are doing harm," an admin wrote on Twitter.

The charity said Facebook and Twitter are preventing it from helping others.