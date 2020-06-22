'Gone so early' - Victims of fatal UK stabbing attack remembered

A two-minute silence has been held in the town of Reading in the UK to remember the victims attacked from the weekend’s stabbing rampage.
American Joe Ritchie-Bennet, originally from Philadelphia, is the second victim to be named. He lived in the UK for 15 years, his father confirmed to US TV network CBS.
He described Mr Ritchie-Bennet as a brilliant and loving son. His friend James Furlong, a history teacher, also died.
The third victim has been named as David Wallis – a scientist and supporter of the LGBT+ community. A friend told the BBC Mr Wallis "always made people smile".
"It’s sad to know he’s gone so early," he added.
Police are continuing to question the alleged attacker, Khairi Saadallah, a 25-year-old man originally from Syria.
Officials said the motive for the assault is still unclear.