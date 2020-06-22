'Gone so early' - Victims of fatal UK stabbing attack remembered

TODAY |

A two-minute silence has been held in the town of Reading in the UK to remember the victims attacked from the weekend’s stabbing rampage.

Police arrive at Forbury Gardens in the town centre of Reading, England, where they are responding to a "serious incident" . Source: Associated Press

American Joe Ritchie-Bennet, originally from Philadelphia, is the second victim to be named. He lived in the UK for 15 years, his father confirmed to US TV network CBS.

He described Mr Ritchie-Bennet as a brilliant and loving son. His friend James Furlong, a history teacher, also died.

The third victim has been named as David Wallis – a scientist and supporter of the LGBT+ community. A friend told the BBC Mr Wallis "always made people smile".

It's alleged Libyan refugee Khairi Saadallah stabbed the trio to death and injured more in a park in broad daylight.

"It’s sad to know he’s gone so early," he added.

Police are continuing to question the alleged attacker, Khairi Saadallah, a 25-year-old man originally from Syria.

Officials said the motive for the assault is still unclear.

