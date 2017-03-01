Gone but not forgotten - the New Zealanders we lost in 2017

New Zealand lost some of its brightest stars in 2017. 1 NEWS NOW looks back at some of those who are no longer with us.

Sir Colin 'Pinetree' Meads

Arguably the greatest All Black of all time, Sir Colin died in August, aged 81.

He played 133 matches for the All Blacks between 1957 and 1971.

Tania Dalton

The sudden illness and subsequent death of the energetic and engaging former Silver Fern Tania Dalton at 45 shocked the country in February.

The mother of three had her life support switched off, a week after collapsing while playing touch rugby in Auckland.

John Clarke

John Clarke, aka Fred Dagg, was a satirist, comedian, actor and author who gave many memorable lines over a long career.

He died in Australia in April aged 68.

Sione Lauaki

The death of Tonga-born former All Black Sione Lauaki in February, aged just 35, was a jolt for all those who followed his varied career.

He had suffered from health issues including renal failure and cardiovascular problems for many years, afflictions which brought a premature end to his career.

Sir Douglas Myers

Sir Douglas Myers Source: 1 NEWS

A long-time chief executive of Lion Breweries and Lion Nathan, Sir Douglas Meyers was one of New Zealand's richest men.