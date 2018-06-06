Gone but not forgotten: Five news-making Kiwis we said goodbye to this year

Every year that passes, most of us lose someone who we knew, who was close to us, or, who had an impact on our lives.

In 2018, among those who left us were larger than life figures who we came to know through their public profile in the news.

We pay tribute to a few of those public figures who passed away in 2018.

They were together in life – and then in death.

Auckland Zoo, in June, euthanised its last two lions, bringing an end to its famous pride.

Kura, the 19-year-old matriarch, and her 17-year-old daughter Amira, were put down at 8.30am, before the zoo opened to the public.

The zoo said Kura – an elderly lion – had deteriorating physical health.

Amira was euthanised to prevent her from suffering mental distress after losing her mum.

Kura and Amira lived at the zoo for almost two decades. During that time, they had around 15 million visitors.

Their passing left the lion enclosure empty for the first time in 60 years.

But in August there were two new arrivals, when Zulu and Malik arrived from Wellington Zoo back to Auckland, where they had been born 14 years earlier.

One of New Zealand's most prominent Olympians, Dick Quax, died on May 28 after a battle with cancer. He was 70.

The middle-distance runner won silver medals at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and the 1970 Edinburgh Commonwealth Games, and set a world record in the 5000 metres in 1977.

Born in the Netherlands and christened Theodorus Jacobus Leonardus, Quax's family immigrated to the Waikato in the 1950s.

It was in 1970 when the 22-year-old Quax burst into the limelight, with a silver medal behind Kenyan Kip Keino in the 1500 metres.

Quax went on to claim second in the 5000 metres at the 1976 Olympics, two places ahead of compatriot Rod Dixon.

After setting a world record of 13 minutes 12.9 seconds over 5000m in Stockholm in 1977, Quax said "I'm sure I could run a lot faster".

After his running days were over, a stint in sports management led to a career in local body politics.

Quax was elected to the Manukau City Council in 2001 and the new Auckland Super City Council in 2010 - successfully re-elected in 2013 and 2016.

What can we say about Johnny Danger? A lovable rogue who touched the hearts of many, his death in a motorcycle accident in April prompted an enormous outpouring of grief on social media, making it among the year's biggest social media stories in New Zealand.

Tributes from many celebrity friends flooded in for the Kiwi cult comedian and amateur stuntman Johnny "Danger" Bennett with Max Key one of many to post personal tributes to him, writing it was "so epic causing mischief with you".

Johnny was just 28-years-old when he passed.

Former Deputy Prime Minister to Helen Clark in 1999, Jim Anderton died peacefully in his sleep in Christchurch in early January, aged 79.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said "New Zealand has lost a man of integrity, compassion and dedication" following his passing.

Auckland-born Mr Anderton entered Parliament as the Labour MP for the Christchurch electorate of Sydenham in 1984.

Among his biggest political wins, he successfully campaigned for Kiwibank, held an array of portfolios and became Deputy Prime Minister to Ms Clark in 1999.

He famously left the party in 1989 over its Rogernomics policy saying: "I didn't leave the Labour Party, the Labour Party left me".

He formed the New Labour Party and then led the Alliance Party which won 10 seats in the 1999 election.

He was deputy prime minister under Helen Clark between 1999 and 2002 and later led the Progressive Party.

Mr Anderton retired from Parliament at the 2011 election.

After a failed bid at the Christchurch mayoralty, Mr Anderton became involved in the campaign to have the earthquake-damaged Christchurch Cathedral restored.

Last year, he became a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services as an MP.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel took to Facebook to pay tribute to Mr Anderton who "breathed life into the regions."

"I am truly saddened to learn of Jim Anderton passing away," she wrote in her post.

"I had the privilege of serving with him in Cabinet and I saw with my own eyes the extraordinary passion he brought to his portfolios. He breathed life into the regions believing as he did in the importance of their success.

"He loved his city of Christchurch with equal passion and he was willing to serve us in so many ways well beyond his retirement from politics.

"I was pleased he was recognised in the Queens Birthday Honours List last year.

...and to Jim I say thank you on behalf of our city of Christchurch for your dedication and service. May you now Rest In Peace."

All Black 982, Dylan Mika, passed away in January, aged just 45, of a suspected heart attack.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Dylan announce that he passed away suddenly and unexpectedly," his family said in a statement.

"He was a hugely talented athlete, well-respected in the Samoan community and abroad but just as importantly, to his friends and family a warm, wonderful, and caring man."

Mika played for New Zealand in 1999, and for Samoa in 1994. New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Steve Tew said the rugby community was stunned by the news and deeply saddened at his passing.

"Dylan is one of the rare talents, that represented both Samoa and New Zealand at a time when rugby had not long turned professional.

"He continued to have an active involvement in rugby both in Auckland and Samoa, and in particular, in his loyalty to the New Zealand Barbarians.