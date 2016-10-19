Ruapehu Alpine Lifts says a capital raising to build a gondola with 10-person cabins at Whakapapa on Mt Ruapehu in time for the 2019 ski season is progressing well.

The 50-cabin gondola will start from Whakapapa's base area, climbing to the Knoll Ridge Cafe in five minutes at full speed.

It will become the main access lift to the Knoll Ridge Cafe, as the Waterfall Express chairlift will be removed.

The gondola will cost $25 million.

"The gondola will be a revolution for skiers with fewer closed days, improved performance on windy days and a blistering fast trip travelling at six metres per second," says Ruapehu Alpine Lifts chief executive Ross Copland.

RAL successfully secured a Tourism Growth Partnership grant in 2017 to complete a feasibility study and that work led on to an application being made for economic development funding support for the project in July 2017.

"The capital raising is progressing well and we are working hard to align financing, consents and design into the critical time window required to complete a project of this magnitude in time for the 2019 winter," Mr Copland said.

He says the gondola will open the mountain up to more than just skiers and snowboarders.