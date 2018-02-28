Golriz Ghahraman and David Seymour beef over ACT leader's 'Meat Club' t-shirt

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman has slammed David Seymour's decision to wear a suggestive t-shirt at an Auckland University O-Week event, labelling it a "huge misjudgement".

Mr Seymour posted a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt depicting a naked woman with a bull's head, with the question 'Got Meat?' written on it.

He was visiting the university's Meat Club stall.

"In a post-#metoo world, where we now know that the vast majority of women do experience some form of harassment, if not serious sexual assault, we know it is all of our responsibility to call each other out," Ms Ghahraman told 1 NEWS.

"We've got young women coming through O-Week at the moment and they shouldn't be made to feel like they're objectified by their peers."

Mr Seymour has come out swinging, labelling the Green MP a "hypocrite".

"This is an MP who defends women being forced to wear the hijab, who says it's ok for men to come to this Parliament and refuse to shake the hands of elected women MPs. And she's worried about me wearing a t-shirt?"

In a statement, Meat Club said it "deeply regrets" the controversy the t-shirts caused.

"In hindsight we realise the imagery may have been insensitive. The design was based on the popular 'got milk' ad campaign, from which the images themselves were inspired," the club said.

"We did not intend to cause offense and, again, we sincerely apologise. In future we will take more care in our designs and run the designs by the University."

But Mr Seymour said he would do it again.

"Absolutely. People have a right to freedom of expression, people should not be afraid to express themselves because a hypocrite like Golriz Ghahraman is going to completely misrepresent them for political gain," he said.