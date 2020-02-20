Goldsmith reiterates SFO charges over donations to National don't relate 'directly to us', during John Campbell interview

The Serious Fraud Office revealed yesterday that former National MP Jami-Lee Ross is among four people charged by the Serious Fraud Office over donations to the National Party.

The four originally had name suppression and are charged over a $100,050 donation made in June 2018.

On Breakfast's Political Panel today John Campbell put to National Party MP Paul Goldsmith that Jami-Lee Ross was a National Party MP back in June 2018.

"He was at the time your MP and your man," said Campbell.

Jami-Lee Ross was "a National MP when the alleged offences occurred."

But Mr Goldsmith wasn't having it.

"No no no no, our parties not the subject of an investigation," said Mr Goldsmith.

"He’s left the caucus and everybody knows the circumstances around that and what we’re talking about here is the current National Party, nobody involved and the party organisation not involved and it’s a very sad set of events.

"We’re watching it closely but it's not relating directly to us."

The Serious Fraund Office alleges: "The defendants adopted a fraudulent device, trick, or stratagem whereby the 2018 donation was split into sums of money less than $15,000, and transferred into the bank accounts of eight different people, before being paid to, and retained by, the National Party."

The other people charged alongside Jami-Lee Ross are Yikun Zhang, Shijia Zheng and Hengjia Zheng.

Jami-Lee Ross, Yikun Zhang and Shijia Zheng are also charged with the same offence in relation to a second $100,000 donation in June 2017.