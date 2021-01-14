Goldie painting 'worth over $1.5 million' stolen in Hamilton heist

A C.F.Goldie painting is which a expert values at more than $1.5 million was among works stolen in a Hamilton art and antique heist.

'Sleep 'tis a Gentle Thing' by New Zealand artist C.F. Goldie. Source: NZ Police

Police say the burglary occurred in the Hamilton East area between December 27, 2020 and January 3, 2021.

"Stolen in the burglary was a painting titled Sleep 'tis a Gentle Thing by New Zealand artist C.F. Goldie, alongside numerous other unique artworks and antiques," police say in a statement.

"These included a Koch & Bergfeld cutlery set."

Charles Ninow, head of art at Webbs in Auckland told 1 NEWS Sleep 'tis a Gentle Thing was sold for $288,000 ten years ago, but would expect it to fetch over $1,500,000 at auction today.



Goldie's most expensive work, A Noble Relic of a Noble Race, which depicts Ngati Manawa chief Wharekauri Tahuna, sold for $1,337,687 at auction in Auckland in April, 2016.

Police are now appealing to members of the public for any information or possible sightings of the items.

“These are obviously very special heirlooms and we would love to be able to return them to the owner as soon as possible,” says Constable Ben Monk of the Hamilton Tactical Crime Unit.

If you have any information, please contact Police on 105 and quote file 210103/2961.