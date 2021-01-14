TODAY |

Goldie painting among works stolen in Hamilton art and antique heist

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

A C.F. Goldie painting is among works stolen in a Hamilton art and antique heist.

'Sleep 'tis a Gentle Thing' by New Zealand artist C.F. Goldie. Source: NZ Police

Police say the burglary occurred in the Hamilton East area between December 27, 2020 and January 3, 2021.

"Stolen in the burglary was a painting titled Sleep 'tis a Gentle Thing by New Zealand artist C.F. Goldie, alongside numerous other unique artworks and antiques," police say in a statement.

"These included a Koch & Bergfeld cutlery set."

Goldie's most expensive work, A Noble Relic of a Noble Race, which depicts Ngati Manawa chief Wharekauri Tahuna, sold for $1,337,687 at auction in Auckland in April, 2016.

Police are now appealing to members of the public for any information or possible sightings of the items.

“These are obviously very special heirlooms and we would love to be able to return them to the owner as soon as possible,” says Constable Ben Monk of the Hamilton Tactical Crime Unit.

If you have any information, please contact Police on 105 and quote file 210103/2961.

Alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Video shows car engulfed in flames near Auckland motorway onramp
2
Don't rush the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, WHO warns New Zealand
3
Nurse Jenny reveals 'overwhelming' struggle of working on UK's Covid-19 frontline
4
Goldie painting among works stolen in Hamilton art and antique heist
5
About 150 anti-lockdown protestors, some bearing Trump flags, gather at Parliament
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Former US Olympian charged with taking part in US Capitol riot
00:30

Alleged axe attack on Parliament cost $5000 to repair
00:41

About 150 anti-lockdown protestors, some bearing Trump flags, gather at Parliament

Earth may reach temperature ‘tipping point’ in two decades, NZ professors find in startling new study