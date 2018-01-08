Golden Globes red carpet dyed black by stars and activists in statement against sexual assault and inequality

The Golden Globes red carpet has been dyed black by streams of actresses, actors and activists outfitted in a colour-coordinated statement against sexual harassment and gender inequality in Hollywood.

America Ferrera, from left, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone and Billie Jean King arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Source: Associated Press

Arrivals were streaming into an atypically tumultuous 75th Golden Globe Awards today at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Many female stars arrived with activist guests - Michelle Williams with Me Too founder Tarana Burke, Meryl Streep and domestic workers advocate Ai-jen Poo, Laura Dern and farmworker advocate Monica Ramirez - as part of the larger effort to keep the Globes spotlight trained on the sexual harassment and assault scandals that have roiled Hollywood and other industries.

"We feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together in a thick black line," Streep said.

The Globes had long been the stomping grounds of disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein, whose downfall precipitated allegations against James Toback, Kevin Spacey and many others.

Weinstein presided over two decades of Globes winners and was well-known for his manipulation of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the 89-member group that puts on the Globes.

Ashley Judd, the first big name to go on record with her Weinstein experience, and Salma Hayek, who last month penned an op-ed about her nightmare with Weinstein, attended together.

The black-clad protest was promoted by the recently formed Time's Up: an initiative of hundreds of women in the entertainment industry -including Streep, Williams, Dern and the night's Cecil B. DeMille honoree, Oprah Winfrey - who have banded together to advocate for gender parity in executive ranks and legal defense aid for sexual harassment victims.

Source: 1 NEWS

"It's not a fashion statement. It's a solidarity statement," said The Crown actress Claire Foy.

Just about everyone, woman and man, celebrity and red-carpet reporters, was dressed in black, many of them wearing a Time's Up pin. This Is Us star Chris Sullivan even sported black fingernails.

"I can tell you it's a very small gesture. Me wearing black isn't going to change anything, but from small gestures come big ones," said Alfred Molina.