 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Golden Globes red carpet dyed black by stars and activists in statement against sexual assault and inequality

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Golden Globes red carpet has been dyed black by streams of actresses, actors and activists outfitted in a colour-coordinated statement against sexual harassment and gender inequality in Hollywood.

America Ferrera, from left, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone and Billie Jean King arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

America Ferrera, from left, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone and Billie Jean King arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Source: Associated Press

Arrivals were streaming into an atypically tumultuous 75th Golden Globe Awards today at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Many female stars arrived with activist guests - Michelle Williams with Me Too founder Tarana Burke, Meryl Streep and domestic workers advocate Ai-jen Poo, Laura Dern and farmworker advocate Monica Ramirez - as part of the larger effort to keep the Globes spotlight trained on the sexual harassment and assault scandals that have roiled Hollywood and other industries.

"We feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together in a thick black line," Streep said.

The Globes had long been the stomping grounds of disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein, whose downfall precipitated allegations against James Toback, Kevin Spacey and many others.

Messing made comments about E! presenters’ pay – while being interview by an E! presenter.
Source: E!

Weinstein presided over two decades of Globes winners and was well-known for his manipulation of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the 89-member group that puts on the Globes.

Ashley Judd, the first big name to go on record with her Weinstein experience, and Salma Hayek, who last month penned an op-ed about her nightmare with Weinstein, attended together.

The black-clad protest was promoted by the recently formed Time's Up: an initiative of hundreds of women in the entertainment industry -including Streep, Williams, Dern and the night's Cecil B. DeMille honoree, Oprah Winfrey - who have banded together to advocate for gender parity in executive ranks and legal defense aid for sexual harassment victims.

Film producer Weinstein is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct by Hollywood actresses.

Source: 1 NEWS

"It's not a fashion statement. It's a solidarity statement," said The Crown actress Claire Foy.

Just about everyone, woman and man, celebrity and red-carpet reporters, was dressed in black, many of them wearing a Time's Up pin. This Is Us star Chris Sullivan even sported black fingernails.

"I can tell you it's a very small gesture. Me wearing black isn't going to change anything, but from small gestures come big ones," said Alfred Molina.

But the unified statement has more dramatic effects on the normal choreography of the usually superficial red carpet. While being interviewed live on E!, Debra Messing called out the network for allegedly not paying its female hosts the same as its male hosts.

Read 1 NEWS' LIVE Golden Globe updates. 

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The list of popular baby names is out.

Top New Zealand baby names of 2017 revealed

2
The Kiwi director told Kimberlee Downs it was one of the most egoless shoot he’s ever worked on.

Taika Waititi busts Hollywood actress Hilary Swank trying to smuggle fruit out of NZ

3
James Franco arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LIVE: James Franco wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film for his The Disaster Artist performance


00:19
4
A woman died after the accident last night.

Mother dies in Matamata crash that left husband and two kids injured


5

'A beautiful, straight in your face, slap of reality' - Tributes pour in for writer of heartfelt letter


James Franco arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LIVE: James Franco wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film for his The Disaster Artist performance

The 75th Golden Globe Awards are set to be an interesting affair.


00:19
Police say no one was in the car when it was swept into the water in Wellington.

Watch: Angry ocean pummels car swept off seawall by rogue wave in Wellington while owners went fishing

Police told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the unfortunate incident.

01:00
One person in the Sydenham electorate said he was “just a fantastic man”.

'The most marvellous person' - Locals in Jim Anderton's former electorate pay tribute to the late Deputy PM

Winston Peters has also expressed his "deepest" condolences.

00:20
The woman’s body was found floating off Phi Phi Islands by a worker on a boat.

Family of Kiwi woman who died while holidaying in Thailand say their 'world is shattered'

In a statement from the family, they said "the healing process will be long and arduous".

00:43

'It's dangerous' – Holidaymakers heading home told to completely avoid storm-hit Coromandel highway

State Highway 25, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 