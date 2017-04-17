 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Golden Bay's Te Waikoropupu Springs to get highest possible protection for body of water

share
Emily Cooper

Emily Cooper 

1 NEWS Reporter

It's thought to be New Zealand's clearest and cleanest water.

Te Waikoropupu Springs in Golden Bay is a hot spot for tourists and now will have the highest possible protection for a water body.

Ngati Tama object to water being taken from the Te Waikoropupu springs – and they're fighting to protect it.

Te Waikoropupu Springs

Source: 1 NEWS

A Water Conservation Order (WCOs) has been accepted for the springs and will now be referred to a special tribunal.

Environment Minister Nick Smith made the announcement at the Springs, near Takaka, today.

The Government says WCOs are the equivalent of National Park status for a water body.

There are currently 15 WCOs in New Zealand - 13 rivers and two lakes. This is the first application for a springs.

It's a long time coming for local iwi Ngati Tama, who have been fighting to get protection for the pristine water system, and consider the springs wahi tapu, a sacred place.

The iwi made the application for the order in February under the Resource Management Act. Ngati Tama said then if successful it would be a legal first and would be setting a precedent in water protection.

"I commend the applicants, Ngāti Tama Ki Te Waipounamu Trust on their application. The Waikoropupū Springs are a widely treasured and unique water body," Mr Smith said.

"These springs are part of what gives Golden Bay, Nelson and New Zealand a strong environmental reputation, and we must ensure they are protected for future generations."

Earlier this year the iwi sought a judicial review over the extension of a company's consent to bottle water. The iwi's court action was successful.

Locals have also been having meetings about the Tasman District Council's new committee to look at allocation of water for the springs.

Many in the area are concerned farmers would take more than their fair share from the Takaka catchment and are also concerned about potential nutrient run-off from dairy farms nearby.

"I am also having discussions with the Tasman District Council on how we can ensure the processes for the WCO can be aligned with their proposed changes to their water management plans in the catchment," Mr Smith said.

The Tasman District Council have admitted there have been few protections for the springs in the past.

Related

Environment

Marlborough

Emily Cooper

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:09
1
The song was written by New Zealander Neil Finn.

'Crowded House thanks you' - Neil Finn reacts to Manchester concert duet of iconic Kiwi song


01:27
2
The pop star told concert goers she changed her set list after meeting Charlotte Campbell, whose 15-year-old daughter died in the blast.

Ariana Grande completely changes show line-up in honour of 15-year-old Manchester attack victim


3
Christine "Chrissy" Archibald has been named as the first victim of the latest London terror attack.

First victim named in London terror attack was Canadian homeless shelter volunteer who moved to Europe for love


00:32
4
Jordan Powell thought he had Dominick Reyes figured it - he probably doesn't remember how wrong he was.

Watch: Cocky MMA fighter gets put to sleep by deadly head kick after cheeky taunt backfires horribly

01:00
5
The thugs stole an estimated $2,500 worth of skateboards and caused over $20,000 of damage.

Video: Car rammed four times into Auckland surf and skateboarding shop before thieves enter business

Ngati Tama object to water being taken from the Te Waikoropupu springs – and they're fighting to protect it.

Golden Bay's Te Waikoropupu Springs to get highest possible protection for body of water

The springs, a tourist hot spot, are thought to have the clearest water in the world.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ