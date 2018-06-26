 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Golden Bay man warned 'wheels would fall off' his farm after slashing fertiliser use – 13 years later 'it’s going fine'

share

Kaitlin Ruddock 

1 NEWS Reporter

Consultants say an increasing number of farms are using less-intensive approaches, aiming to improve the environment and be more sustainable.

But critics claim the practise is “pseudo-science” with little convincing data, and could end up costing farmers more.
Source: 1 NEWS

When Golden Bay's Mark Manson moved away from conventional farming techniques, he was told, "the wheels would fall off the farm within two years".

"And it’s been 12, 13 years now and it's going fine," Mr Manson.

The dairy farmer uses the soil nutrient management system called Kinsey-Albrecht, which targets individual nutrient levels.

"The difference between this programme and most programmes that you'd look at is not, 'how do we get the plant to make as much as it can make?' So much as 'how do we improve the soil, which then grow a good yield but also high quality?" explains American soil consultant Neal Kinsey.

"We look at the soil and measure what the soil already has and then what it needs for production. And if you already have enough you don't need to add more," he says.

Two hundred kilograms of nitrogen fertiliser per hectare was previously used on Mr Manson's farm.

Now across the entire operation, Mr Manson says "we averaged I think 36 kilograms last year of nitrogen".

Critics claim the practise is "psuedo science" with little convincing data, and could end up costing farmers more.

But a study's underway at Backtrack Dairies farm in Methven, comparing it to a conventional system.

Now in its fifth year, researchers say more time's needed to draw any firm conclusions, but the farms have remained productive while using less fertiliser.

Research soil scientist Abie Horrocks says there’s still much more to learn.

"I feel like this is quite an exciting space in regards to what the more conventional agriculture can learn from the more regenerative, biological approaches to farming, especially in the space of diversity".

Ms Horrocks says there's no "single right way" to practice more sustainable agriculture.

"There's many different scenarios and ways in which this can be done," she says.

Related

Tasman

Farming

Kaitlin Ruddock

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hamilton

2
DENVER, CO - JUNE 23: Martin Taupau of New Zealand passes the ball during a Rugby League Test Match between England and the New Zealand Kiwis at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on June 23, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Russell Lansford/Getty Images)

'By far the worst airline ever!' - Kiwis forward Martin Taupau hits out at United Airlines after being stranded in Denver

00:39
3
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

4
Surfer footprints on sandy beach with green waves breaking at Wainui Beach, Gisborne, New Zealand

Man dies following 'water incident' at Far North beach

5

Electricity Authority pushes ahead with national grid pricing change

Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hamilton

The pedestrian was given CPR at the scene but was unable to be revived.

01:59
The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

Hopes at least 16 unborn babies a year can be saved as stillbirth prevention campaign launched

The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

00:18
Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

Watch: Aerial footage shows extent of huge slip that has closed SH2 in Waioeka Gorge

Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

02:02
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

The Housing Minister had to clarify Labour's policy numerous times during Parliament's Question Time today.

Expectant mothers 'really nervous' about nurses' strikes

Patients caught up in the looming nurses' strikes are facing an uncertain future as DHBs rush to get contingency plans in place.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 