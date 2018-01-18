Golden Bay man fears tiny house infestation could be destructive Aussie termite

A Golden Bay man says he has sent samples from a termite infestation of his family's new house to be analysed to find out if they're the destructive Australian termite.

Termite on tree bark. Source: istock.com

Luke Concannon told RNZ that on his first night in his new kitset, 10 square metre, tiny house this month he woke to "termite hell".

"There were hundreds of wings all over the bed and all over my duvet, and just little crawly ant things ... all over the floor and the walls," he said.

Mr Concannon realised there was an old pine tree stump beside the new house.

"So they've been living in that stump, and potentially underground, all around the house."

Mr Concannon said he was not sure if the insects were a benign native New Zealand species or the Australian termite, which is a widespread and destructive timber pest over the Tasman, and he has sent off samples to the Ministry for Primary Industries to be analysed.

The swarm only lasted a couple of days, and the insects have since disappeared or died, he said.

MPI told RNZ, New Zealand's three native termites often were only spotted during their winged reproductive stage, when they swarm in summer.

They were not considered destructive and do not form large colonies.

However, the ministry said the Australian subterranean termite was a significant pest, and it has mounted biosecurity responses to it six times in the past 10 years - mostly in Auckland and the central North Island, but including one in Nelson in 2009.