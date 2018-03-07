 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Golden Bay dairy farmers cut off by Cylone Gita struggling with limited milk pick-ups

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Two weeks after ex-tropical Cyclone Gita hammered New Zealand, the Golden Bay area is still feeling the effects, especially struggling dairy farmers.

The region's State Highway 60 is currently only open to escorted convoys.
Source: 1 NEWS

The cyclone caused major slips on State Highway 60, forcing the closure of the main road into the region at the top of the South Island.

This cut off an important link between dairy cows and the tankers collecting their milk.

"We were talking to our Fonterra rep and he said the best call would be to actually dump that milk so we had to dump close on 10,000 litres at that stage," Collingwood dairy farmer Alan Curnow told 1 NEWS.

The road is currently only open to escorted convoys twice a day and for most of Sundays.

That's badly affecting local businesses, with a survey showing 83 per cent are suffering during what's usually a very busy time of the year.

"For anyone who knows Golden Bay it's still alive and it's still open for business, but yeah it's going to be challenging going forward," Federated Farmers Tyler Langford said.

The New Zealand Transport Agency says the hill should be open to truck and trailers again in two-weeks-time.

Related

Tasman

Farming

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

00:15
2
The Black Caps beat England by five wickets in Dunedin to level the ODI series at 2-2.

Ross Taylor's superb unbeaten 181 guides Black Caps to series levelling ODI win against England


00:15
3
The Black Caps beat England by five wickets in Dunedin to level the ODI series at 2-2.

Ross Taylor powers Black Caps to victory in fourth ODI against England after heroic unbeaten 181 run effort with one leg

00:54
4
Jordan Watson has another hit on his hands, with the hilarious video trending on YouTube.

How to DAD's explanation of difference between Aussies and Kiwis in new vid proving a hit on YouTube

01:01
5
Watch how the Easter Sunday fight is about to be promoted to TV audiences in the UK.

Watch: Blockbuster TV trailer for Parker v Joshua mega-fight released

00:15
The Black Caps beat England by five wickets in Dunedin to level the ODI series at 2-2.

Ross Taylor's superb unbeaten 181 guides Black Caps to series levelling ODI win against England

The Black Caps have beaten England by five wickets with three balls remaining in their fourth ODI at University Oval in Dunedin.

Peeni Henarewith Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

'Comprehensive' review of Charities Act now underway, minister Peeni Henare says, as calls to change tax treatment of religious charities grow

The Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector has publicly confirmed the review, as new calls from the public emerge for religious charities to be taxed.

00:16
The pair were found dead at Dryden Lodge in Grey Lynn on Tuesday.

Mystery surrounds discovery of two bodies in central Auckland suburb

The property has been cordoned off while a scene examination is underway.

02:43
Explosions were heard coming from the business in Otahuhu early this morning.

Today's huge blaze the third fire at same Auckland scrap metal yard in 10 months

There've also been fires at Sims Pacific Metals in Otahuhu last May and in 2007.

Police car generic.

Gun-wielding robbers make off with cash in brazen Auckland security van robbery

Police say the heavily disguised trio carried out the aggravated robbery just after 11am at the Takanini Southgate shopping complex.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 