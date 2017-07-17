Gold and tools stolen in spate of West Coast goldmine robberies

Gold and tools have been stolen from a number of different locations in a spate of West Coast goldmine robberies late last week.
Police say six burglaries were reported to have taken place overnight between Thursday and Friday.
A range of items, including gold and tools, were taken from multiple locations, and damage was also caused.
Police are hoping to speak with anyone who might have information about these incidents or the people involved.
Anyone with information can get in touch with police by calling 105, or you can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.