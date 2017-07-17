TODAY |

Gold and tools stolen in spate of West Coast goldmine robberies

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
West Coast
Crime and Justice

Gold and tools have been stolen from a number of different locations in a spate of West Coast goldmine robberies late last week.

Police say six burglaries were reported to have taken place overnight between Thursday and Friday.

A range of items, including gold and tools, were taken from multiple locations, and damage was also caused.

Police are hoping to speak with anyone who might have information about these incidents or the people involved.

Anyone with information can get in touch with police by calling 105, or you can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Gold (file picture).
Gold (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
West Coast
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
It appears Savea will most likely return to the loose forwards this weekend for his side's play-off match against the Bulls.
Hurricanes forward hails part-time wing Ardie Savea - 'He's pretty quick'
2
Detective Superintendent Greg Williams says an increase in gang violence is partly due to the changing landscape of the illegal methamphetamine trade.
Gangsters arriving from Australia adding to escalating violence linked with meth dealing, top cop says
3
The Invercargill mayor is supporting fellow Southlander Blair Vining’s campaign for a national cancer plan.
Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt 'gets his kit off' for good cause
4
Could you be affected? Import ban and removal of unsafe cars from NZ roads being considered
5
Panoramic landscape view of a cold frosty winter morning over a farm in the country of New Zealand
Frosty mornings expected in places with temperatures set to drop throughout the country this week
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person dead, State Highway 29 closed after Bay of Plenty crash
nurse rest home car elderly hospital

Auckland retirement village failed resident who died after fall - report
00:15
Ten fire engines attended a blaze at the commercial building in Auckland’s East Tamaki.

Ten fire engines attending blaze in commercial building in Auckland's East Tamaki

Hikurangi Forest Farms pleads guilty over debris damage in Tolaga Bay flooding