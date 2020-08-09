Going without: How the Covid-19 lockdown has affected poverty-stricken Northland

While New Zealand has celebrated 100 days free of Covid-19 community transmission, a stark reality for those in Northland has been the cost of lockdown on its economy.

The number of people on a benefit is way up, and with the wage subsidy due to end next month, more could follow.

Just six weeks out from the election, the Northland region is already grappling with an unemployment rate double that of the rest of the country.

Sunday takes a look at how some of those most vulnerable are coping and if the Government's response has been enough.