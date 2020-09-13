GOING FOR GOLD

Your playlist will load after this ad
Welcome to our new gold rush. International gold prices have soared in the wake of the pandemic, and there’s never been a better time to be hunting out the abundance of nuggets and flakes to be found on the South Island’s West Coast. Hobbyists and professionals are sluicing, dredging and digging – sharing how the search for gold is addictive, and when you get lucky, very lucrative.
We’re deep in the West Coast with the locals, looking for hidden treasure.
Source: Sunday