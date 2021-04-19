GoFundMe page started to fly body of Kiwi man killed in Queensland shooting back to NZ

The family of a Kiwi man killed in a Queensland shooting want to raise funds so he can be laid to rest in Rotorua.

A GoFundMe has been setup to fly Daytona back to be buried in Rotorua. Source: GoFundMe

It comes as police charged a man with murder after the fatal double shooting and a dramatic manhunt north of Brisbane on the weekend.

The sister of Daytona James, 23, has started a GoFundMe to bring her brother's body home.

"Our brother was the father of two beautiful boys named Tyler and Tobias. We want to lay Daytona to rest at home in Rotorua," she wrote on the fundraiser.

Police say the two men, Daytona James and a 37-year-old were shot on Lower King Street at Caboolture, north of Brisbane, just after 5pm on Saturday.

The two men, from Burpengary, were declared dead after being taken to Caboolture Hospital.

Witnesses told police arriving on the scene they saw a man driving off in a Toyota Yaris.



A manhunt for the gunman ended shortly after 7pm when a 24-year-old suspect was apprehended at a service station 80km away, in Cornubia to Brisbane's southeast.

Police picked up a Toyota Yaris at the service station.



The three men were known to police and to each other, Detective Superintendent Ben Fadian told reporters yesterday.



"This is not a random incident," Fadian said. "The community should not feel concerned about their own safety as a result of this."

The alleged shooter lives at the unit block where the shooting occurred.



Police are still trying to establish a motive for the attack, and are calling for anyone who was in the area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Saturday to come forward, particularly if they have dashcam footage.



The 24-year-old Caboolture man has been charged with two counts of murder, possessing a shortened firearm and other weapons offences.

James' sister Phoenix Paul posted a tribute to her brother on Facebook today.

"Brother, I can never be the same without you. How can I ever possibly heal a wound that I can’t see, how am I meant to stop this wave of emptiness."