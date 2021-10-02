Godzilla and Kiwis: Aucklander makes running fun with inventive routes

A 72-year-old Auckland runner is entertaining himself and his fellow runners by making different trail marks in the shapes of a Kiwi, the Australian map, Godzilla and others during lockdown.

Keen runner Ronald Chen Source: rnz.co.nz

Ronald Chen carefully plans on his running App before heading out to run in his neighbourhood of Howick in east Auckland.

He runs around 15-20km every day for up to three hours. The quieter lockdown days allowed him to spend more time in planning the trails.

"I try to make my daily routine run more enjoyable and more memorable," he said.

Chen's trail for today is a Tui. He has also made trail marks in the shape of New Zealand, a shark, a robin and many more, which entertained a lot of his fellow runners too.

Ronald Chen's running routes Source: rnz.co.nz

He only started running eight years ago, and has now completed more than 120 marathons and 300 half-marathons. The 120 marathons include 36 ultramarathons in which the longest distance he ran was 160km.

Chen said by then he was in poor health with high blood pressure, blood fat, blood sugar and a fatty liver. He was also pale and overweight.

"When playing golf, I couldn't even finish the first nine holes without a cramp. Everytime near the ninth hole, I got cramps on my calf," he said.

It wasn't easy when he first started to run either - Chen said he couldn't even run one kilometre.

However, after some research and training, he completed his first half marathon three months after he started to run and his first marathon another three months later.

He has since participated in marathons and other running events across New Zealand and around the world, including in Japan, Taiwan, Australia and Peru.

One of his proud moment was receiving a Derek Turnbull Memorial Trophy for the oldest finisher of the Kepler Challenge in the South Island in the end of 2016. He was 66 and finished the 60km track in 10 hours.

"I find you can challenge yourself, you can push your limit, test your boundary, you will find your limit is beyond your imagination...That's wonderful," he said.

Chen said through running, his health has improved significantly and didn't have to rely on medications for his health issues anymore.

He has also made a lot of friends which makes him feel connected and encouraged.

"We're very close and we share our experience in running...We attend the same race...We car pool and live in the same hotel."

Chen said anyone who's keen just have to put on their sneakers and head outdoors.